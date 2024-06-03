Ukraine to ask for greater freedom to target Russia with Western weapons in war escalation

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine said on Monday it would urge allies to give its troops more freedom to strike military targets inside Russia after the US partially lifted restrictions on the use of some Western-supplied weapons.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said Ukraine will work toward "expanding the scope" of new rules partially allowing the use of Western weapons in strikes on Russian territory. © REUTERS

Washington last week gave Ukraine limited permission to use Western-supplied weapons to strike some military targets on Russian territory as part of Kyiv's efforts to fend off attacks on its eastern Kharkiv region.

"It is not 100%, you know, clearance. It comes with some rules that need to be followed," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a press conference with his Estonian counterpart.

"We will continue to work with our allies on expanding the scope of its application," he added.

The issue has been deeply divisive among Ukraine's supporters, with some reluctant to permit Ukraine to strike over the border, fearing this could drag them closer to direct conflict with Moscow.