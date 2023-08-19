Ukraine's Chernihiv reeling after horrific Russian attack on city center

Chernihiv, Ukraine - A Russian missile strike on Ukraine 's northern city of Chernihiv killed at least seven people and left more than 100 wounded on Saturday, authorities said, hours after President Vladimir Putin met Moscow's top army commanders.

The city center of Chernihiv was struck by Russian missiles that killed at least seven people and left over 100 more injured. © via REUTERS

Chernihiv, 90 miles north of Kyiv, has been largely spared from major attacks since the first months of Russia's invasion as fierce fighting rages in the east and south.



The Russian army marched through the city when it invaded Ukraine through Belarus in February 2022, before being repelled by Kyiv's forces.

The strike came after Putin held talks with top Russian generals in a rare trip to operational hub Rostov-on-Don and as his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, visited Sweden for talks with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

"As of 3:25 PM [8:25 AM EDT], 117 people were injured in the terrorist attack on the center of Chernihiv, seven of them died," Oleksandr Lomako, Chernihiv's acting mayor, said on Telegram.

Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv region's military administration, said on Telegram that a child was among the dead.