US vows long-term support for Ukraine with decade-long security deal

Savelletri, Italy - The US pledged long-term support for Ukraine in its war with Russia Thursday under a 10-year security deal being signed by President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

The accord, being signed at the G7 summit in southern Italy, comes as the White House tries to lock in support for Kyiv as a tense US presidential election battle with Donald Trump looms.



"Today, the United States is sending a powerful signal of our strong support for Ukraine now and into the future," said a US statement accompanying the security agreement shortly before the signing.

The agreement would see the US provide Ukraine with a range of military aid and training as it battles Russia's invasion, with Washington vowing to protect its ally "now and into the future."

But while the accord aims to commit future administrations to also support Ukraine, Trump could, in theory, end the agreement if he wins a second term in November.

Biden and Zelensky were holding a joint press conference and signing ceremony at a luxury resort in Puglia following talks with G7 leaders in Puglia focused on boosting support for Ukraine.

The deal, which is similar to one the United States has with Israel, commits Washington to train the Ukrainian military, provide defense equipment, carry out combined exercises and work together on defense industry cooperation.

But unlike membership of the NATO alliance, it does not commit the US to send forces to defend Ukraine.