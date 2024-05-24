Russia pummels Kharkiv with missiles in "brutal attack" as Zelensky asks to use US weapons

Kharkiv, Ukraine - A daytime Russian missile attack on the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Thursday killed at least seven people, with 16 others injured, Kharkiv military governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russia hit the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with missile strikes on Thursday in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called an "extremely brutal attack." © REUTERS

Syniehubov said on his Telegram channel that there had been at least 15 strikes by Russian missiles. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the strikes had hit transport infrastructure and a private company.



A renewed attack later hit Kharkiv and Derhachi, a town to the north-west, causing a further 13 injuries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the "extremely brutal attack," which took place during peak traffic and not at night, as is usual.

Zelensky said the Russians were exploiting the lack of adequate air and asked for permission to use weapons supplied by the US to hit to strike Russian positions just across Ukraine's border.

Ukraine's allies have provided high-tech weapons on condition that they not be used to strike Russian territory.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Western arms deliveries would not prevent Russia from pursuing its war aims.