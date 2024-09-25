Zelensky alleges Russia plot on nuclear plants in defiant UN address

New York, New York - President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Wednesday of plotting potentially catastrophic attacks on Ukrainian nuclear plants in a defiant UN address in which he denounced bids to impose peace from the outside.

Zelensky sought to rally support among world leaders at their annual gathering in New York as his concerns grow, weeks before a US election that could sharply shift the stance of Ukraine's main backer.



Speaking from the UN rostrum in a black polo jacket, Zelensky said that Ukrainian intelligence has found that Russia is scanning the country's nuclear infrastructure by satellite.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "does seem to be planning attacks on our nuclear power plants and the infrastructure, aiming to disconnect the plants from the power grid," Zelensky said.

"Any critical incident in the energy system could lead to a nuclear disaster, a day like that must never come," Zelensky said.

"Moscow needs to understand this, and this depends in part on your determination to put pressure on the aggressor," he told the General Assembly.

Russia captured the giant Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant soon after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia, in recent weeks, has been pounding Ukraine's electricity grid in what Western and Ukrainian officials describe as an attempt to leave the country shivering during the winter.