Zelensky opens up on Pentagon documents leak in new interview

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Washington Post that the US government had not informed him of the explosive Pentagon documents leak.

"I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand," Zelensky told the US newspaper in a wide-ranging interview published on Tuesday. "We did not have that information. I personally did not. It's definitely a bad story."



A trove of classified Pentagon documents have been circulating on the internet for weeks after being posted in a chat group on the Discord app.

They contain information, among other things, on the war Russia is waging against Ukraine, as well as details on alleged US spying operations against partners.

Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old airman, is suspected of having published the documents in the invite-only chat room. From there, they are said to have spread until they also came to the attention of authorities and the media earlier this month.



The IT specialist is accused of unauthorized removal, storage and transmission of classified material and national defense information. The man was arrested in Massachusetts on April 13.