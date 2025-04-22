Pope Francis' funeral date announced as world leaders plan to attend

Pope Francis' funeral will be held on Saturday, the Vatican announced Tuesday, as world leaders said they would attend to honor the Catholic leader.

Vatican City - Pope Francis' funeral will be held on Saturday, the Vatican announced Tuesday, as world leaders from US President Donald Trump to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said they would attend to honor the Catholic leader.

Tributes have poured in from around the world following the death of Pope Francis. © REUTERS The Argentine pontiff (88) died on Monday from a stroke, less than a month after returning home from five weeks in hospital battling double pneumonia. His funeral, which is expected to draw huge crowds, will take place Saturday at 10:00 AM local time in the square in front of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Francis' coffin – which he previously ordered should be of wood and zinc – will then be taken inside the church and from there to the Rome basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial. Canada Canadian prime minister threatens to respond with "crushing force" to Trump's attacks The date was set by the first so-called "general congregation" of cardinals on Tuesday morning, which kicked off a centuries-old process that culminates in the election of a new pontiff within three weeks. Earlier, the Vatican published the first images of the pontiff in his open coffin, ahead of its transfer to St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday at 9:00 AM, to lie in state. The pope's body was photographed during a service Monday evening in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican residence where he lived during his 12-year papacy, and where he died. Francis was wearing his red papal vestments and a mitre on his head and had a rosary between his fingers.

Tributes pour in for Pope Francis

The body of Pope Francis is placed in an open casket during the rite of the declaration of death in Santa Marta residence at the Vatican. © Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS Tributes have poured in from around the globe for Francis, a liberal reformer who took over following the resignation of German theologian Benedict XVI in 2013. His home country, Argentina, prepared for a week of national mourning while India began three days of state mourning on Tuesday – a rare honor for a foreign religious leader in the world's most populous nation. Heads of state and royalty are expected for his funeral, with Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron the first to announce they would attend even before a date was confirmed. World Pope Francis makes Easter Day appearance despite weak health On Tuesday, a source at the Ukrainian presidency told AFP that Zelensky, too, would come to Rome. Cardinals of all ages are invited to the congregations, although only those under the age of 80 are eligible to vote for a new pope in the conclave. The conclave should begin no less than 15 and no more than 20 days after the death of the pope.

Pope Francis' cause of death revealed

People take pictures of the image of Pope Francis displayed in the chapel of Manila Cathedral in the Philippines after the requiem mass following his death. © REUTERS The pope's body was moved into the Santa Marta chapel on Monday evening, and his apartment formally sealed, the Vatican said. Francis, who wore plain robes and eschewed the luxury of his predecessors, has opted for a simple tomb, unadorned except for his name in Latin, Franciscus, according to his will released Monday. In chosing to be buried in Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore basilica, he will become the first pope in more than 100 years to be laid to rest outside the Vatican. His death certificate released by the Vatican said Francis died of a stroke, causing a coma and "irreversible" heart failure. He had been discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital on March 23 and ordered to spend at least two months resting. But Francis, who never took a holiday and delighted in being among his flock, made numerous public appearances in recent days. He appeared exhausted on Sunday during the Easter celebrations, but nevertheless greeted the crowds in his popemobile in St. Peter's Square. Argentine soccer great Lionel Messi hailed his compatriot – himself a huge fan of the beautiful game – for "making the world a better place."

Pope Francis hailed as energetic reformer

People place candles at the obelisk following the death of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. © REUTERS On Monday evening, thousands of faithful, some bringing flowers or candles, flocked to St. Peter's Square at sunset to pray for Francis. He "tried to get people to understand it doesn't matter your sexual orientation, your race, it doesn't matter in the eyes of God," Mateo Rey, a 22-year-old Mexican student, told AFP. "I think that's the closest to what Jesus intended." Born Jorge Bergoglio, Francis was the first pope from the Americas and the first Jesuit to lead the worldwide Catholic Church. An energetic reformer, he sought to open the Church to everyone and was hugely popular, but his views also sparked fierce internal opposition. In 12 years as pope, Francis advocated tirelessly for the defense of migrants, the environment, and social justice without questioning the Church's positions on abortion or priestly celibacy. Outspoken and stubborn, Francis also sought to reform the governance of the Holy See and expand the role of women and lay people, and to clean up the Vatican's murky finances.