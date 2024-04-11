Viral Video of the Day for April 11, 2024: Toddler and mom's adorable bath time song goes viral on TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom shared a peek at her and her son's charming post-bath routine, which features a lovely little tune!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, mom Liana holds her baby in her arms in front of the bathroom mirror while singing a happy tune about loving your body.

The expressions the little fella made throughout the video melted viewers' hearts, garnering 2.6 million views and over 300,000 likes.

"His speech is better is better than my 2 year olds," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom and son with the cutest bath time routine ever!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lianajadee

