Viral Video of the Day for April 11, 2025: TikTok parents make kids' dreams come true with epic surprise vacation!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom and dad surprised their two boys with a trip to Universal Studios and Disneyland!
In the clip, the boys' mom Lisa spills the tea – she faked out her sons about the trip and finally reveals the epic destination.
The boys completely lose it and instantly run to hug their mom and dad.
One viewer wrote, "MOM YOU MADE HIS DREAM COME TRUE !!!"
