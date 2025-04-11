Viral Video of the Day for April 11, 2025: TikTok parents make kids' dreams come true with epic surprise vacation!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom and dad surprised their two boys with a trip to Universal Studios and Disneyland!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the boys' mom Lisa spills the tea – she faked out her sons about the trip and finally reveals the epic destination.

The boys completely lose it and instantly run to hug their mom and dad.

One viewer wrote, "MOM YOU MADE HIS DREAM COME TRUE !!!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom and dad who surprised their sons with an epic vacation they'll never forget!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom and dad who surprised their sons with an epic vacation they'll never forget!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@survivingwithfive
Viral Video of the Day for April 10, 2025: Golfer's drunken 360 fall becomes internet gold Viral Video of the Day for April 10, 2025: Golfer's drunken 360 fall becomes internet gold
Viral Video of the Day for April 9, 2025: Guilty pup has meltdown after getting caught digging giant hole! Viral Video of the Day for April 9, 2025: Guilty pup has meltdown after getting caught digging giant hole!
Viral Video of the Day for April 8, 2025: Wiener dog's lazy pool paddle wins over TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for April 8, 2025: Wiener dog's lazy pool paddle wins over TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2025: Thunder sends pooping dog into hilarious panic! Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2025: Thunder sends pooping dog into hilarious panic!
Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2025: Shy toddler melts hearts after learning new words! Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2025: Shy toddler melts hearts after learning new words!
Viral Video of the Day for April 5, 2025: Fluffy Corgi greets owner in super adorable way! Viral Video of the Day for April 5, 2025: Fluffy Corgi greets owner in super adorable way!
Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2025: Cows just can't get enough of their favorite pooch! Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2025: Cows just can't get enough of their favorite pooch!
Viral Video of the Day for April 3, 2025: Overly curious dog causes kitchen chaos! Viral Video of the Day for April 3, 2025: Overly curious dog causes kitchen chaos!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@survivingwithfive

More on Viral Video of the Day: