Viral Video of the Day for April 12, 2024: Jack Russell's infectious grin has the internet wanting more: "He's smiling!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little dog is taking over TikTok with his irresistible smile!
Viral Video of the Day
What a happy little guy!
In the clip, the energetic little dog, perched on his hind legs, appears to want to climb up on the counter.
But after he's told "no," he can't help but smile and try to plead his case.
"he's SMOILING," one viewer hilariously commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for April 11, 2024: Toddler and mom's adorable bath time song goes viral on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for April 10, 2024: Girl's lifelong fear of cats gets even worse: "It bit me!"
Viral Video of the Day for April 8, 2024: Random bystander goes viral for joining in on mariachi band!
Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2024: Son comes to mom's rescue after huge spider shows up uninvited!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jimbosfarm