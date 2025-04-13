Viral Video of the Day for April 13, 2025: Toddler gets grossed out by Kourtney Kardashian's Crumbl cake!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Kelly Christ

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl's taste test of Kourtney Kardashian's new Crumbl cake went horribly wrong!

In the clip, the toddler takes a bite of the reality star's new flourless chocolate cake as part of a review video with her mom.

But clearly, the girl was not a fan of this sweet treat!

"Mind you, kids eat crayons," one user joked in the comments.

Check out the hilarity:

