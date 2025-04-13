Viral Video of the Day for April 13, 2025: Toddler gets grossed out by Kourtney Kardashian's Crumbl cake!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little girl's taste test of Kourtney Kardashian 's new Crumbl cake went horribly wrong!

In the clip, the toddler takes a bite of the reality star's new flourless chocolate cake as part of a review video with her mom.

But clearly, the girl was not a fan of this sweet treat!

"Mind you, kids eat crayons," one user joked in the comments.

Check out the hilarity: