Viral Video of the Day for April 13, 2025: Toddler gets grossed out by Kourtney Kardashian's Crumbl cake!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl's taste test of Kourtney Kardashian's new Crumbl cake went horribly wrong!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the toddler takes a bite of the reality star's new flourless chocolate cake as part of a review video with her mom.
But clearly, the girl was not a fan of this sweet treat!
"Mind you, kids eat crayons," one user joked in the comments.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hannah_jill