Viral Video of the Day for April 14, 2024: Little boy befriends majestic tiger at zoo!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy and a huge tiger share an adorable connection at the zoo!
In the clip posted by TikToker ThunderClaws, a little boy watches as a tiger goes for a swim in its enclosure.
The big cat notices the attention and comes splashing over, turning from fearsome predator into playful feline as it engages in some fun with the child from behind the enclosure glass.
"Cat body language is playful and relaxed, he is just having a cheeky little splash time!" one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thunderclaws