Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2024: Dog takes hilarious tumble after using human-made stairs!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a heartwarming gesture from a dog owner has turned into an internet spectacle thanks to the pup's sense of comedic timing!
Viral Video of the Day
The video shows the man walking up the stairs he built for his short-legged dog to reach the top of the bed more easily.
His furry friend confidently trots up after him, until he reaches the top step... and down he goes!
"The way he just accepted the fall," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
