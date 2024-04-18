Viral Video of the Day for April 18, 2024: Man quickly sobers up after bottomless brunch mishap!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man gains a little too much confidence after enjoying a few drinks with friends, resulting in absolute chaos.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the man boldly stands on his chair while singing and dancing with his buddies to a song.

Then, he gets the idea to take his dance moves to the table, which didn't work out in his favor...

"I'd have never recovered, I'd have been out that door sharp," one viewer confessed.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who thought standing up on a table during bottomless brunch was a great idea! Turns out... it wasn't.
