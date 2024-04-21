Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2024: Woman brings out "special treats" to furry visitor
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman brought out a ton of yummy snacks for a raccoon who likes to visit her occasionally!
Viral Video of the Day
Finding food in dumpsters? Not for this little guy!
In the clip, the woman says she loves coming home and seeing her little furry friend wait for her by her back door. She then brings out a ton of yummy fruits like blackberries, bananas, and blueberries, which the critter tremendously enjoyed.
"A little snacky plate. A raccuterie, if you will," one commenter quipped.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for April 19, 2024: Little girl instantly regrets calling cops: "Lock the doors!"
Viral Video of the Day for April 15, 2024: Dog takes hilarious tumble after using human-made stairs!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gbpeke