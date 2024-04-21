Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2024: Woman brings out "special treats" to furry visitor

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman brought out a ton of yummy snacks for a raccoon who likes to visit her occasionally!

Finding food in dumpsters? Not for this little guy!

In the clip, the woman says she loves coming home and seeing her little furry friend wait for her by her back door. She then brings out a ton of yummy fruits like blackberries, bananas, and blueberries, which the critter tremendously enjoyed.

"A little snacky plate. A raccuterie, if you will," one commenter quipped.

Check it out:

