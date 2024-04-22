Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2024: Bear pops a squat in chair while roaming woods: "what a good boy!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a wild bear decides to take a seat in a random chair in the middle of the woods, which a lucky onlooker caught on camera!
Viral Video of the Day
This curious bear figured he needed to rest in something a bit more comfortable.
In the clip, the bear drinks some water that has been resting on the chair, then decides to pop a squat!
"I swear it’s like he knows what she is saying. He looks so proud when she’s praising him," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@susankehoe1