Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2024: Bear pops a squat in chair while roaming woods: "what a good boy!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a wild bear decides to take a seat in a random chair in the middle of the woods, which a lucky onlooker caught on camera!

Viral Video of the Day

This curious bear figured he needed to rest in something a bit more comfortable.

In the clip, the bear drinks some water that has been resting on the chair, then decides to pop a squat!

"I swear it’s like he knows what she is saying. He looks so proud when she’s praising him," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a bear caught trying to sit in a human chair!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a bear caught trying to sit in a human chair!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@susankehoe1
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@susankehoe1

