Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2025: Baby sees double while watching Harry Potter with dad!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl gets excited to see "dada" on the screen, but it turns out to be his magical doppleganger!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the baby repeatedly says "dada" while pointing at Harry Potter on the TV before the camera pans over to her real dad, who does indeed bear quite a resemblance to the Boy Who Lived.
"Not me, not hermione… dadda," one user joked in the comments.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lindadeck