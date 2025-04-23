Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2025: Baby sees double while watching Harry Potter with dad!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Kelly Christ

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl gets excited to see "dada" on the screen, but it turns out to be his magical doppleganger!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the baby repeatedly says "dada" while pointing at Harry Potter on the TV before the camera pans over to her real dad, who does indeed bear quite a resemblance to the Boy Who Lived.

"Not me, not hermione… dadda," one user joked in the comments.

Check out the hilarity:

To be fair, the baby's real "dada" does look quite similar to Harry Potter!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lindadeck
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lindadeck

