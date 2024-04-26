Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2024: "Crab people" dominate TikTok with underwater group fun!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a group of swimmers show off a hilarious move in the middle of the ocean.

Viral Video of the Day

Have you heard of the "crab people"?

In the clip, the free divers throw their legs and arms out in the air and swim toward the surface while acting like crabs.

"There is a fish that thinks it's having a nightmare somewhere," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of free divers who show off their "crab people" underwater dance.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@adamfreediver

