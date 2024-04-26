Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2024: "Crab people" dominate TikTok with underwater group fun!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a group of swimmers show off a hilarious move in the middle of the ocean.
Viral Video of the Day
Have you heard of the "crab people"?
In the clip, the free divers throw their legs and arms out in the air and swim toward the surface while acting like crabs.
"There is a fish that thinks it's having a nightmare somewhere," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@adamfreediver