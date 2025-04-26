Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2025: Parents surprise 7th grader with huge Broadway surprise in NYC!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom surprises her Hamilton-obsessed daughter with Broadway tickets, and the reaction is everything!

In the clip, the girl stands in front of the Hamilton theater's iconic marquee while her mom snaps pics.

Out of nowhere, her mom says, "Say 'We'll be back for the 7:00 show," revealing they have tickets to the musical she's been in love with for forever.

One viewer wrote, "I love when parents support their kids’ interests."

Check it out:

She thought she was just taking photos in front of the theater, but her parents surprised her with Broadway tickets!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@queensbeehive9

