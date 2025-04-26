Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2025: Parents surprise 7th grader with huge Broadway surprise in NYC!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom surprises her Hamilton-obsessed daughter with Broadway tickets, and the reaction is everything!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the girl stands in front of the Hamilton theater's iconic marquee while her mom snaps pics.
Out of nowhere, her mom says, "Say 'We'll be back for the 7:00 show," revealing they have tickets to the musical she's been in love with for forever.
One viewer wrote, "I love when parents support their kids’ interests."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@queensbeehive9