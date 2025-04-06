Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2025: Shy toddler melts hearts after learning new words!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom encouraged her toddler to say new words, but his unexpectedly adorable reaction is stealing hearts online!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, mom Emma spends a quiet moment with her toddler on the bed, gently encouraging him to say a few new words.
But instead of speaking up, the baby gets bashful and immediately dives into his mother's arms as the two giggle simultaneously.
"I LOVE SHY BABIES SM," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@a_mothers_tale