Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2025: Shy toddler melts hearts after learning new words!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom encouraged her toddler to say new words, but his unexpectedly adorable reaction is stealing hearts online!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, mom Emma spends a quiet moment with her toddler on the bed, gently encouraging him to say a few new words.

But instead of speaking up, the baby gets bashful and immediately dives into his mother's arms as the two giggle simultaneously.

"I LOVE SHY BABIES SM," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable toddler who got super shy when he was practicing new words with his mama!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable toddler who got super shy when he was practicing new words with his mama!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@a_mothers_tale
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@a_mothers_tale

