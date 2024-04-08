Viral Video of the Day for April 8, 2024: Random bystander goes viral for joining in on mariachi band!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man went viral after belting alongside a mariachi band in the middle of the night.

Viral Video of the Day

You never know what kind of talent is around you!

In the clip, the random bystander sings along to the song El Rey by Vincente Fernández with three street musicians playing the trumpet and guitar.

"BRAVO!!!! Incredible vocals!!! Keep it up!! Very inspiring!!" one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who joined in on a street band and went viral immediately!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who joined in on a street band and went viral immediately!  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@elgueroranchero
Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2024: Son comes to mom's rescue after huge spider shows up uninvited! Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2024: Son comes to mom's rescue after huge spider shows up uninvited!
Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2024: Cowboy baby can't stop belly laughing! Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2024: Cowboy baby can't stop belly laughing!
Viral Video of the Day for April 5, 2024: Man comes up with legen-dairy birthday present for wife! Viral Video of the Day for April 5, 2024: Man comes up with legen-dairy birthday present for wife!
Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2024: Pup rightfully earns spot as No. 1 guard dog on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2024: Pup rightfully earns spot as No. 1 guard dog on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for April 3, 2024: Girl's bar bathroom question ends in ultimate hysterics! Viral Video of the Day for April 3, 2024: Girl's bar bathroom question ends in ultimate hysterics!
Viral Video of the Day for April 2, 2024: Nothing can stop this cat from doing anything – even mountain climbing! Viral Video of the Day for April 2, 2024: Nothing can stop this cat from doing anything – even mountain climbing!
Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2024: Easter Bunny takes a tumble during kids' school surprise! Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2024: Easter Bunny takes a tumble during kids' school surprise!
Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2024: Daughter tries to wake mom up early for Easter – then disaster! Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2024: Daughter tries to wake mom up early for Easter – then disaster!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@elgueroranchero

More on Viral Video of the Day: