Viral Video of the Day for April 8, 2024: Random bystander goes viral for joining in on mariachi band!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man went viral after belting alongside a mariachi band in the middle of the night.
Viral Video of the Day
You never know what kind of talent is around you!
In the clip, the random bystander sings along to the song El Rey by Vincente Fernández with three street musicians playing the trumpet and guitar.
"BRAVO!!!! Incredible vocals!!! Keep it up!! Very inspiring!!" one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2024: Son comes to mom's rescue after huge spider shows up uninvited!
Viral Video of the Day for April 2, 2024: Nothing can stop this cat from doing anything – even mountain climbing!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@elgueroranchero