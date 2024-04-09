Viral Video of the Day for April 9, 2024: "Overstimulated girlie" just wants some peace and quiet!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman shared a glimpse of what a normal day looks like for her and her family.
Viral Video of the Day
One thing she misses is absolute silence!
In the clip, the mom shows her husband and son sitting at the kitchen table, enthusiastically singing along to a familiar tune.
"Me (an overstimulated girlie) marrying and birthing people who can't sit in silence," she wrote over the video.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bridgotron