Viral Video of the Day for August 1, 2024: "Inseparable" dog and infant duo captivate viewers!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mother catches a beautiful moment between her son and their loving German Shepherd dog.

Viral Video of the Day

Mom Becca couldn't believe her eyes and immediately whipped her camera out to capture the cuteness overload.

Throughout the clip, the boy and dog Otto have a playful back-and-forth moment with each other, which viewers are obsessed with!

"MY HEART IS GOING TO EXPLODE!!" one wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy playing with his friendly German Shepard dog named Otto.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@becca_all_day

