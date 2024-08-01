Viral Video of the Day for August 1, 2024: "Inseparable" dog and infant duo captivate viewers!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mother catches a beautiful moment between her son and their loving German Shepherd dog.
Viral Video of the Day
Mom Becca couldn't believe her eyes and immediately whipped her camera out to capture the cuteness overload.
Throughout the clip, the boy and dog Otto have a playful back-and-forth moment with each other, which viewers are obsessed with!
"MY HEART IS GOING TO EXPLODE!!" one wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@becca_all_day