Viral Video of the Day for August 1, 2024: "Inseparable" dog and infant duo captivate viewers!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mother catches a beautiful moment between her son and their loving German Shepherd dog .

Mom Becca couldn't believe her eyes and immediately whipped her camera out to capture the cuteness overload.

Throughout the clip, the boy and dog Otto have a playful back-and-forth moment with each other, which viewers are obsessed with!

"MY HEART IS GOING TO EXPLODE!!" one wrote.

Check it out: