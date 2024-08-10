Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2024: Simone Biles superfan creates stunning flip-book tribute!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one Instagram user creates produces stunning ode to Olympic gymnastics superstar Simone Biles!

Viral Video of the Day

The clip shows Rudy Willingham painstakingly creating 120 cutouts to reproduce Biles' full floor routine in flip-book form – which left viewers suitable floored!

"Cutting out all of those is an Olympic sport alone," one fan commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible display in honor of Simone Biles' impressive wins at the 2024 Paris Olympics.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@rudy_willingham
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@rudy_willingham

