Viral Video of the Day for August 10, 2024: Simone Biles superfan creates stunning flip-book tribute!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one Instagram user creates produces stunning ode to Olympic gymnastics superstar Simone Biles!

"Cutting out all of those is an Olympic sport alone," one fan commented.

The clip shows Rudy Willingham painstakingly creating 120 cutouts to reproduce Biles' full floor routine in flip-book form – which left viewers suitable floored!

