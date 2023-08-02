Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2023: Animal anarchy on surreal drive-through tour

Mooresville, North Carolina - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of animals chaotically competing to steal the spotlight during a drive-through tour!

A video on TikTok captured by creator @ilg.23 will legitimately make your entire month of August.

At first, a hangry llama is sticking his tongue in everyone's business, trying to get some food from the visitors. However, a fight quickly emerges between a bull and a pig in the background, resulting in a hilariously chaotic sequence of events.

One viewer commented, "laughing so hard my stomach hurts," under the video, while another joked and said, "Wilbur got launched."

Check out these comical creatures: