Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2023: Animal anarchy on surreal drive-through tour
Mooresville, North Carolina - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of animals chaotically competing to steal the spotlight during a drive-through tour!
Viral Video of the Day
A video on TikTok captured by creator @ilg.23 will legitimately make your entire month of August.
At first, a hangry llama is sticking his tongue in everyone's business, trying to get some food from the visitors. However, a fight quickly emerges between a bull and a pig in the background, resulting in a hilariously chaotic sequence of events.
One viewer commented, "laughing so hard my stomach hurts," under the video, while another joked and said, "Wilbur got launched."
Check out these comical creatures:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ilg.23