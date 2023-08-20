Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2023: Dog owner can't get enough of that "Frito" smell!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a snoozing pooch is woken up by his owner with multiple kisses as she just can't get enough of that doggy Frito smell!

Viral Video of the Day

What's that unmistakable scent that greets you when your canine companion wakes up in the morning?

This hilarious video by @archie.and.becca has received over 2 million views and hundreds of thousands of comments cackling over the phenomenon known as the "Frito" smell that some dogs emit – which, incidentally, comes from a bacteria pooches carry on their paws.

The clip shows a pup sleeping in bed when his owner bursts in to give it the fool cuddle treatment.

"Me when I see my dog baking in the oven and I know he gonna smell like a snack," the caption reads.

Check out this viral pup:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog owner and her hilarious reaction to her pup's "Frito" scent when getting out of bed.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog owner and her hilarious reaction to her pup's "Frito" scent when getting out of bed.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@archie.and.becca
Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2023: Hardcore Chihuahuas rock TikTok world! Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2023: Hardcore Chihuahuas rock TikTok world!
Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2023: Toddler has a dance battle with a table! Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2023: Toddler has a dance battle with a table!
Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2023: Dad gets used in egg-cellent TikTok prank Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2023: Dad gets used in egg-cellent TikTok prank
Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2023: Howling husky brings all the drama Viral Video of the Day for August 16, 2023: Howling husky brings all the drama
Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2023: Toddler reacts hilariously to toy cactus Viral Video of the Day for August 15, 2023: Toddler reacts hilariously to toy cactus
Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2023: Speed demon takes mountain biking to the edge! Viral Video of the Day for August 14, 2023: Speed demon takes mountain biking to the edge!
Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2023: Toddler in turbo mode snatches coffee! Viral Video of the Day for August 13, 2023: Toddler in turbo mode snatches coffee!
Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2023: Epic Taylor Swift birthday bash surprises Swifties Viral Video of the Day for August 12, 2023: Epic Taylor Swift birthday bash surprises Swifties

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@archie.and.becca

More on Viral Video of the Day: