Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2023: Dog owner can't get enough of that "Frito" smell!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a snoozing pooch is woken up by his owner with multiple kisses as she just can't get enough of that doggy Frito smell!

What's that unmistakable scent that greets you when your canine companion wakes up in the morning?

This hilarious video by @archie.and.becca has received over 2 million views and hundreds of thousands of comments cackling over the phenomenon known as the "Frito" smell that some dogs emit – which, incidentally, comes from a bacteria pooches carry on their paws.

The clip shows a pup sleeping in bed when his owner bursts in to give it the fool cuddle treatment.

"Me when I see my dog baking in the oven and I know he gonna smell like a snack," the caption reads.

Check out this viral pup: