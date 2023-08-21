Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2023: Taylor Swift-loving pup swings to stardom in viral trend!

Rosie is stealing everyone's heart in today's Viral Video of the Day ! While listening to Taylor Swift and hanging with her owner, this pup couldn't help but go into full relaxation mode.

In a hilarious clip by @madisonjcollier, a girl participates in a viral TikTok trend by picking up her adorable pup named Rosie and twirling her around the room.

While blissfully enjoying the wind in her fur, Rosie goes into full relaxation mode and lets her tongue hang out of her mouth while listening to Taylor Swift's song "august."

Viewers couldn't help but die of laughter, writing appreciative comments towards the comedic duo like, "YOU CANT tell me this is a real creature that ACTUALLY exists rn" and "I think I’ve watched this 100x. Made my day."

Enjoy this pawsome trend: