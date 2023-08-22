Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2023: Anesthesia makes girl act like she's on another planet!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Are you ready for some comedic entertainment? Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl's post-anesthesia hilarity that has millions of viewers laughing on TikTok!

A video by @ybarraadan1030, showing a girl waking up from anesthesia and saying hilarious things, has gone viral, garnering over 1.4 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes.

The girl can be seen in the video sitting in a hospital bed, licking a grape popsicle, and making a series of nonsensical yet hilarious statements.

At one point, she says, "I have two arms?" and at another, she claims to be "walking on the ceiling" and "going down a hill."

"She went through every possible emotion," one viewer comically noted.

Watch the hilarity below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who wakes up from anesthesia, leading to the most amusing comments possible!
