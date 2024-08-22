Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2024: Random man knocks things down in Target: "Mad at somebody!"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man named Billy captured the moment a customer at Target went a little off the rails

In the clip, the man angrily damages and kicks over multiple displays while employees try to figure out what's going on.

"Imagine thinking you're a boss breaking all this s**t in target until you find out your nickname is target tantrum guy," one viewer commented.

He probably won't be too happy about that!

Check it out: