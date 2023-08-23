Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2023: Hilarious bulldog slides right in to everyone's hearts!

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a bulldog named Bentley who went viral for his unique way of getting a back scratch.

An Instagram video by @mrbentley_thedog shows an intelligent bulldog using a hill to scratch an itch he couldn't reach!

"Had an epic slide session yesterday!" the video's caption reads.

The pup starts off at the top of a grassy hill and starts sliding down on his back, pushing himself along whenever he slows down.

Users can't get enough of Bentley's brains and fun-loving attitude!

"Mr. Bentley living his best life," one viewer wrote.

Slide in to the video below: