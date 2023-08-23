Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2023: Hilarious bulldog slides right in to everyone's hearts!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a bulldog named Bentley who went viral for his unique way of getting a back scratch.

Viral Video of the Day

An Instagram video by @mrbentley_thedog shows an intelligent bulldog using a hill to scratch an itch he couldn't reach!

"Had an epic slide session yesterday!" the video's caption reads.

The pup starts off at the top of a grassy hill and starts sliding down on his back, pushing himself along whenever he slows down.

Users can't get enough of Bentley's brains and fun-loving attitude!

"Mr. Bentley living his best life," one viewer wrote.

Slide in to the video below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Mr. Bentley and his hilarious way of scratching his back!  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mrbentley_thedog
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mrbentley_thedog

