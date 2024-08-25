Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2024: 6-month-old meets first pup ever – who's more excited?
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an enthusiastic toddler meets his match after being introduced to one of the most adorable and energetic dogs ever.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Kirsten and Elijah McKinney's adorable son Easton cannot stop belly laughing as the little pup zooms around their living room.
One viewer asked, "I don’t know who’s more excited, the dog or the baby?"
What do you think?
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mckinneyadventures