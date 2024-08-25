Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2024: 6-month-old meets first pup ever – who's more excited?

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, an enthusiastic toddler meets his match after being introduced to one of the most adorable and energetic dogs ever.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Kirsten and Elijah McKinney's adorable son Easton cannot stop belly laughing as the little pup zooms around their living room.

One viewer asked, "I don’t know who’s more excited, the dog or the baby?"

What do you think?

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the heartwarming moment a little boy met his first ever puppy!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features the heartwarming moment a little boy met his first ever puppy!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mckinneyadventures
Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2024: Baby freaks out after catching glimpse of "terrifying" painting! Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2024: Baby freaks out after catching glimpse of "terrifying" painting!
Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2024: Mom catches daughter doing iconic Wednesday dance! Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2024: Mom catches daughter doing iconic Wednesday dance!
Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2024: Random man knocks things down in Target: "Mad at somebody!" Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2024: Random man knocks things down in Target: "Mad at somebody!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2024: Little girl stops party for hysterical speech: "My name is Nyla B!" Viral Video of the Day for August 21, 2024: Little girl stops party for hysterical speech: "My name is Nyla B!"
Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2024: Baby devours smash cake in "cutesy and demure" way Viral Video of the Day for August 20, 2024: Baby devours smash cake in "cutesy and demure" way
Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2024: "Little bro" takes drastic measures to play with sisters! Viral Video of the Day for August 19, 2024: "Little bro" takes drastic measures to play with sisters!
Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2024: Man grabs wife's burning hot curling iron: "Don't worry he's ok" Viral Video of the Day for August 18, 2024: Man grabs wife's burning hot curling iron: "Don't worry he's ok"
Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2024: Dog will not eat without praying first! Viral Video of the Day for August 17, 2024: Dog will not eat without praying first!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mckinneyadventures

More on Viral Video of the Day: