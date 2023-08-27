Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2023: Girl takes injured bee under her wing!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl rescuing a bee after finding out it only had one wing, racking up almost 40 million views!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the girl can be seen carefully picking up the bee and placing it in a new enclosure, equipped with anything the insect could possibly need.

Many viewers commended the girl for her compassion and kindness, with one writing, "Never in a million years would I think I'd see a person rescue a bumble bee."

Would you rescue a bee in need?

Watch the rescue efforts here:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a compassionate human saving an injured bee.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kathaaleksi
