Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2024: Man shocks girlfriend with paw-some surprise while proposing!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boyfriend shows his love for both his girlfriend and her adorable puppy while getting down on one knee!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the man kneels and offers his new fiancée's pup Daisy an engagement ring of her own – in toy form, of course!
"She better be your flower girl at the wedding," one viewer commented.
Another wrote, "green flag guy, we need you over here STAT."
Check it out:
