Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2023: Adorable toddler makes every word sound hilarious!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a 19-month-old girl trying out her first words, putting her own unique and adorable spin on them!
In TikTok clip, the girl's mother asks her to name a variety of objects, including a koala, a teddy bear, Mickey Mouse, an airplane, a butterfly, and ice cream.
The girl's way of saying the words are super creative, to say the least: "KoaNANA" for Koala, "Tebby" for teddybear, and "airbin" for airplane.
One viewer hilariously wrote, "She's right and we're all wrong."
Watch the best thing you'll see all day:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@teinnphm