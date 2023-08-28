Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2023: Adorable toddler makes every word sound hilarious!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a 19-month-old girl trying out her first words, putting her own unique and adorable spin on them!

Viral Video of the Day

In TikTok clip, the girl's mother asks her to name a variety of objects, including a koala, a teddy bear, Mickey Mouse, an airplane, a butterfly, and ice cream.

The girl's way of saying the words are super creative, to say the least: "KoaNANA" for Koala, "Tebby" for teddybear, and "airbin" for airplane.

One viewer hilariously wrote, "She's right and we're all wrong."

Watch the best thing you'll see all day:

