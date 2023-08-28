Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2023: Adorable toddler makes every word sound hilarious!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a 19-month-old girl trying out her first words, putting her own unique and adorable spin on them!

In TikTok clip, the girl's mother asks her to name a variety of objects, including a koala, a teddy bear, Mickey Mouse, an airplane, a butterfly, and ice cream.

The girl's way of saying the words are super creative, to say the least: "KoaNANA" for Koala, "Tebby" for teddybear, and "airbin" for airplane.

One viewer hilariously wrote, "She's right and we're all wrong."

Watch the best thing you'll see all day: