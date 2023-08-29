Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2023: Dressed up cat moonwalks like a smooth operator!
Ever seen a cat with moves like these? Our Viral Video of the Day stars a funky feline whose wardrobe malfunction leads to some seriously smooth moonwalking!
In a clip posted by user @cosimqeeocr, one kitty took the hearts of over 2.3 million people on TikTok.
The funny feline is shown trying to move while sporting a humongous gray sweater, resulting in an incredibly on-point, if unintentional moonwalk!
One viewer wrote, "catwalk+moonwalk=catmoonwalk," while another commented, "ok no, are yall seeing the little feets trying to walk in the pouch?!?!!"
Check out this dancing machine:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cosimqeeocr