Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2024: Dog left shell-shocked after seeing the moon in the daytime!
Ontario, Canada - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a sweet pup Emma couldn't stop staring at the moon after seeing it for the first time in the light of day!
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, Emma stands on the balcony and gazes up at the sky, staring in adorable wonder at the pale white moon during the daytime.
"Need a children’s book 'Emma & The Moon,'" one viewer wrote.
Her owners show her again, this time sitting indoors, but she still stares outside at the moon.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@this_girl_emma_