Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2024: Girl accidentally chops half of her eyebrow off: "OMG!"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a girl on TikTok recorded the moment she mistakenly shaved off a huge chunk of her eyebrow.

Julia Basile's day went from on fleek to not in a matter of seconds.

In the clip, she tries to show viewers how she just did her brows but accidentally picks up a razor instead of a brush.

"I thought this was just a little storytelling, not the actual dramatic footage," one viewer said.

Check it out: