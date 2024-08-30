Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2024: Girl accidentally chops half of her eyebrow off: "OMG!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok recorded the moment she mistakenly shaved off a huge chunk of her eyebrow.

Viral Video of the Day

Julia Basile's day went from on fleek to not in a matter of seconds.

In the clip, she tries to show viewers how she just did her brows but accidentally picks up a razor instead of a brush.

"I thought this was just a little storytelling, not the actual dramatic footage," one viewer said.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl on TikTok who mistakenly chopped off a huge portion of her eyebrow!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl on TikTok who mistakenly chopped off a huge portion of her eyebrow!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@juliabasile5
Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2024: Dog left shell-shocked after seeing the moon in the daytime! Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2024: Dog left shell-shocked after seeing the moon in the daytime!
Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2024: Baby gives brother a morning surprise: "Bad timing bud" Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2024: Baby gives brother a morning surprise: "Bad timing bud"
Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2024: Man shocks girlfriend with paw-some surprise while proposing! Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2024: Man shocks girlfriend with paw-some surprise while proposing!
Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2024: Man learns new language to propose to girlfriend: "SO CUTE" Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2024: Man learns new language to propose to girlfriend: "SO CUTE"
Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2024: 6-month-old meets first pup ever – who's more excited? Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2024: 6-month-old meets first pup ever – who's more excited?
Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2024: Baby freaks out after catching glimpse of "terrifying" painting! Viral Video of the Day for August 24, 2024: Baby freaks out after catching glimpse of "terrifying" painting!
Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2024: Mom catches daughter doing iconic Wednesday dance! Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2024: Mom catches daughter doing iconic Wednesday dance!
Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2024: Random man knocks things down in Target: "Mad at somebody!" Viral Video of the Day for August 22, 2024: Random man knocks things down in Target: "Mad at somebody!"

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@juliabasile5

More on Viral Video of the Day: