Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2024: Girl accidentally chops half of her eyebrow off: "OMG!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok recorded the moment she mistakenly shaved off a huge chunk of her eyebrow.
Viral Video of the Day
Julia Basile's day went from on fleek to not in a matter of seconds.
In the clip, she tries to show viewers how she just did her brows but accidentally picks up a razor instead of a brush.
"I thought this was just a little storytelling, not the actual dramatic footage," one viewer said.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@juliabasile5