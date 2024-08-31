Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2024: Boy cuts swimming pool open – and gets thrown through fence!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man's nephew slashed a blow-up pool with a knife, resulting in a river of water that swept him away.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the boy gets approval from his uncle and cuts a huge gash into the side.

The water immediately starts pouring out, carrying the boy through a fence and into his backyard!

"The little rubber ducky coming down the stream," one viewer said.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a boy who was swept away by his own pool!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@blues550yote
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@blues550yote

