Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2024: Boy cuts swimming pool open – and gets thrown through fence!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man's nephew slashed a blow-up pool with a knife, resulting in a river of water that swept him away.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the boy gets approval from his uncle and cuts a huge gash into the side.
The water immediately starts pouring out, carrying the boy through a fence and into his backyard!
"The little rubber ducky coming down the stream," one viewer said.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@blues550yote