Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2023: Cats duke it out in front of confused dog

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a video on TikTok of two cats throwing paws, to the bemusement of their canine friend watching in the background.

Viral Video of the Day

In a viral video by @adrienneschoop on TikTok, two cats get into a playful fight for an audience of one – a slightly confused dog watching from the sidelines.

The video's caption reads, "It’s the closed eyes and swinging for me," with one viewer hilariously commenting, "The dog is just there as a witness."

With over 112 million views, people could not get enough of these adorable pets!

Check out this crazy trio:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable dog and his two crazy cat siblings that will leave you in stitches!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable dog and his two crazy cat siblings that will leave you in stitches!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@adrienneschoop
More on Viral Video of the Day: