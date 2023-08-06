Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2023: Cats duke it out in front of confused dog
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a video on TikTok of two cats throwing paws, to the bemusement of their canine friend watching in the background.
In a viral video by @adrienneschoop on TikTok, two cats get into a playful fight for an audience of one – a slightly confused dog watching from the sidelines.
The video's caption reads, "It’s the closed eyes and swinging for me," with one viewer hilariously commenting, "The dog is just there as a witness."
With over 112 million views, people could not get enough of these adorable pets!
Check out this crazy trio:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@adrienneschoop