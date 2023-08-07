Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2023: Girl cries while holding adorable baby trash panda on TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who made an unlikely friend with a creature she nicknamed: Rocky!

Viral Video of the Day

TikTok user @northern_redneck14 posted a hilarious clip of his daughter with an unlikely friend named Rocky.

"What do you have?" the father asks. She replies, "A raccoon!" and goes on to say she loves him so much and doesn't want to let him go.

A viewer hysterically commented, "congratulations on your new pet! the cat distribution system has been glitching a little but it's close enough."

Did the girl choose the raccoon, or did the raccoon choose her?

Check them out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable little girl and her new best friend she doesn't want to let go of!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable little girl and her new best friend she doesn't want to let go of!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@northern_redneck14
Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2023: Cats duke it out in front of confused dog
Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2023: Dog or teddy bear?
Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2023: Man surprises wife with epic stay-at-home movie theater!
Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2023: Shih Tzu package delivery service makes internet go crazy
Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2023: Animal anarchy on surreal drive-through tour
Viral Video of the Day for August 1, 2023: Snuggle dog keeps pressing snooze!
Viral Video of the Day for July 31, 2023: Bulldog relishes the day in adorable TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for July 30, 2023: New Yorkers show TikTok the right way to move on a budget!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@northern_redneck14

More on Viral Video of the Day: