Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2023: Girl cries while holding adorable baby trash panda on TikTok

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who made an unlikely friend with a creature she nicknamed: Rocky!

TikTok user @northern_redneck14 posted a hilarious clip of his daughter with an unlikely friend named Rocky.

"What do you have?" the father asks. She replies, "A raccoon!" and goes on to say she loves him so much and doesn't want to let him go.

A viewer hysterically commented, "congratulations on your new pet! the cat distribution system has been glitching a little but it's close enough."

Did the girl choose the raccoon, or did the raccoon choose her?

Check them out: