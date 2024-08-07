Viral Video of the Day for August 7, 2024: Couple revive Monster meme with hilarious Gabbie Hanna clip

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a couple jokes about seeing rising pop star Chappell Roan at a small concert, before revealing a surprise peformance!

In the clip, TikToker Miles's friend says she wishes the singer about to perform will give a rendition of Chappell Roan's hit HOT-TO-GO.

His reply is not what you'd expect.

"Girl, this is Gabbie Hanna," Miles says, before the camera turns to reveal the viral sensation belting out her infamous track, Monster.

One viewer wrote, "Nothing could have prepared me for you to say Gabbie Hanna."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a couple of friends who didn't expect to see Gabbie Hanna at a small concert!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bad_.karma_
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bad_.karma_

