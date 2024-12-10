Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2024: Groom's heartfelt speech gets unexpected interruption by iconic bride
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a groom's emotional speech took a backseat as all eyes were fixated on his totally relaxed bride.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the groom delivers his heartfelt speech, with everyone gazing at him in admiration.
That is, until they catch sight of the bride, casually seated in the corner, fanning herself and eating a snack.
"You are soooo unserious hahahahahaha," one viewer commented.
Another said, "This is iconic of you idc."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2024: Little girl's reaction to Elf on the Shelf prank goes viral: "For f***'s sake!"
Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2024: Staring contest between expressive dog and owner blows up on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 6, 2024: Belly-dancing pups can't help but wiggle for their favorite visitor!
Viral Video of the Day for December 5, 2024: French Bulldog takes TikTok by storm with adorable "I wuv you"
Viral Video of the Day for December 4, 2024: Girl's heart melts as she sees bedroom for the first time!
Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2024: Border collies caught "gentle parenting" in slow-motion
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@breezi11