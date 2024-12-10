Viral Video of the Day for December 10, 2024: Groom's heartfelt speech gets unexpected interruption by iconic bride

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a groom's emotional speech took a backseat as all eyes were fixated on his totally relaxed bride.

In the clip, the groom delivers his heartfelt speech, with everyone gazing at him in admiration.

That is, until they catch sight of the bride, casually seated in the corner, fanning herself and eating a snack.

"You are soooo unserious hahahahahaha," one viewer commented.

Another said, "This is iconic of you idc."

