Viral Video of the Day for December 12, 2023: Toddler's hilarious belly laughs have taken over TikTok!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a tiny toddler gives off the cutest belly laughs after taking a tumble on an indoor jungle gym!

In the video by TikTok user @klynneyager, the playful toddler is having the time of her life on a wooden jungle gym set indoors with her father.

As the baby climbs up the ladder, she trips a bit, and instead of crying, she starts laughing!

Then, she starts running down the ramp and can't help but give viewers the cutest and most genuine belly laughs ever. At one point, she's even laughing so hard she almost falls backward.

"Baby laughs are the BEST!!" one viewer wrote. Another said, "i love that she’s trying to keep it going every time the laughs start to fade."

Check it out: