Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2023: Does this French bulldog actually speak French?

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a French bulldog expresses his profound thoughts through barks that sound suspiciously French.

Listen closely!

In a video by TikTok user @sunny_emilio, a pup was placed in a stroller on a bus with his human mama.

While the bus is on the move, the pup lets out a bunch of barks that many viewers swear sounded remarkably French.

"didn't know French bulldogs actually spoke French," one viewer wrote.

Another hilariously added, "See he's bringing up important issues. Let him speak."

Maybe he was just reminding riders of the upcoming stops!

Check it out: