Viral Video of the Day for December 2, 2023: The most dramatic pug ever makes a racket on TikTok
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog that's taking barking to a whole new level!
This pug is losing his mind!
In the video by TikTok user @budbud_vienna, the adorable pug can be seen perched on a couch, gazing outside the window.
Then, out of nowhere, the pup lets out a series of hilarious high-pitched screams and barks.
Viewers couldn't get enough of this little yapper, with one commenting, "When you’re holding tears and someone asks what’s wrong."
Another said, "That was a pretty spot-on impression of a squeaky toy at the end there."
