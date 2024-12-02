Viral Video of the Day for December 2, 2024: Man's pirouette while bowling goes beautifully wrong!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man's ambitious attempt at dancing while bowling garnered millions of views online.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Emerson Earnshaw executes a perfect multiple-turn pirouette before releasing the ball.
But things take a turn, as the ball veers straight into the gutter.
"THE TURN BEING FLAWLESS," one viewer commented.
Another hilariously said, "I know a pair of bowling shoes hates to see a dancer coming."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emer.sizzle