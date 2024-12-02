Viral Video of the Day for December 2, 2024: Man's pirouette while bowling goes beautifully wrong!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man's ambitious attempt at dancing while bowling garnered millions of views online.

In the clip, Emerson Earnshaw executes a perfect multiple-turn pirouette before releasing the ball.

But things take a turn, as the ball veers straight into the gutter.

"THE TURN BEING FLAWLESS," one viewer commented.

Another hilariously said, "I know a pair of bowling shoes hates to see a dancer coming."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a guy who showed off his incredible dancing skills at the bowling alley.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emer.sizzle
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emer.sizzle

