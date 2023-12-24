Viral Video of the Day for December 24, 2023: Adorable baby Grinch takes over TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Move over, Cindy Lou Who, there's a new Grinch in town! In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl wowed millions of viewers with her spot-on baby Grinch costume.

Viral Video of the Day

This little girl is too cute to resist!

In the clip, TikToker @jessicax92's toddler rocks a fluffy green dress, green boots, and Grinch makeup that makes her look like she's straight out of the movie!

And to top it off, her mom added a giant red bow on her head.

Garnering over 53 million views and 4.7 million likes, viewers obviously couldn't handle the uncanny resemblance to everyone's favorite holiday icon!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who looks just like the Grinch! How cute is she?  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jessicax92
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jessicax92

More on Viral Video of the Day: