Viral Video of the Day for December 24, 2023: Adorable baby Grinch takes over TikTok!
Move over, Cindy Lou Who, there's a new Grinch in town! In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl wowed millions of viewers with her spot-on baby Grinch costume.
Viral Video of the Day
This little girl is too cute to resist!
In the clip, TikToker @jessicax92's toddler rocks a fluffy green dress, green boots, and Grinch makeup that makes her look like she's straight out of the movie!
And to top it off, her mom added a giant red bow on her head.
Garnering over 53 million views and 4.7 million likes, viewers obviously couldn't handle the uncanny resemblance to everyone's favorite holiday icon!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jessicax92