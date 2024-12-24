Viral Video of the Day for December 24, 2024: Head massager makes dog insta-relaxed: "too good"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog experiences pure relaxation when his owner uses a head massaging tool on him for the first time!

Viral Video of the Day

Guinness sinks into bliss in the clip as the spider-like tool glides over his fur.

But the video's highlight is when his tongue flops out in sheer relaxation.

"Bro was in disbelief," one viewer joked.

Another hilariously commented, "Those head scratches be too good."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who got instantly relaxed thanks to the help of an incredible head massager!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who got instantly relaxed thanks to the help of an incredible head massager!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@guinness.thegsp
Viral Video of the Day for December 23, 2024: Grandpa wins Christmas with jaw-dropping gift! Viral Video of the Day for December 23, 2024: Grandpa wins Christmas with jaw-dropping gift!
Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2024: Pup stretches himself to sleep in adorable TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2024: Pup stretches himself to sleep in adorable TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2024: Seven-year-old stuns audience at Christmas performance! Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2024: Seven-year-old stuns audience at Christmas performance!
Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2024: Toddler's serious face hilariously melts as mom sings in viral TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2024: Toddler's serious face hilariously melts as mom sings in viral TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2024: Cat's hilarious moment of doubt goes viral on TikTok Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2024: Cat's hilarious moment of doubt goes viral on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2024: TikToker's broom ignites during Cynthia Erivo's fire Wicked vocals! Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2024: TikToker's broom ignites during Cynthia Erivo's fire Wicked vocals!
Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2024: Airbnb guests give host a heartwarming birthday surprise Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2024: Airbnb guests give host a heartwarming birthday surprise
Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2024: Big dog gets carried like baby down "scary" escalator Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2024: Big dog gets carried like baby down "scary" escalator

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@guinness.thegsp

More on Viral Video of the Day: