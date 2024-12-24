Viral Video of the Day for December 24, 2024: Head massager makes dog insta-relaxed: "too good"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog experiences pure relaxation when his owner uses a head massaging tool on him for the first time!
Viral Video of the Day
Guinness sinks into bliss in the clip as the spider-like tool glides over his fur.
But the video's highlight is when his tongue flops out in sheer relaxation.
"Bro was in disbelief," one viewer joked.
Another hilariously commented, "Those head scratches be too good."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@guinness.thegsp