Viral Video of the Day for December 25, 2024: Dad builds giant Christmas train in backyard for daughter!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a devoted father built a full-size Polar Express train in his backyard as a magical gift for his little girl on Christmas!

In the clip, the dad spends hours cutting wood, putting pieces together, and painting the train.

Decked out in Christmas lights and incredible colors, it looks like it rolled straight from the North Pole!

And it's not just for show - it runs without a track!

"Father of the year award," one viewer simply wrote.

Check it out: