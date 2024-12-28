Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2024: Uber driver's "broken" maps app delivers comedy gold on TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of friends showcased a hilarious situation with a seemingly malfunctioning Uber navigation system.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the friends sit in the car on their way to their destination.

However, when the navigation system starts to speak, it emits a series of rapid-fire, high-pitched squeals that send everyone into a bout of laughter.

The video's on-screen caption reads, "Uber driver told us his maps is broken..."

"I expected anything BUT that omg," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious failure caught from inside of an Uber driver's car!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@beachcomberbills

