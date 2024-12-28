Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2024: Uber driver's "broken" maps app delivers comedy gold on TikTok!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of friends showcased a hilarious situation with a seemingly malfunctioning Uber navigation system.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the friends sit in the car on their way to their destination.
However, when the navigation system starts to speak, it emits a series of rapid-fire, high-pitched squeals that send everyone into a bout of laughter.
The video's on-screen caption reads, "Uber driver told us his maps is broken..."
"I expected anything BUT that omg," one viewer hilariously commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@beachcomberbills