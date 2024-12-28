Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2024: Uber driver's "broken" maps app delivers comedy gold on TikTok!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a pair of friends showcased a hilarious situation with a seemingly malfunctioning Uber navigation system.

In the clip, the friends sit in the car on their way to their destination.

However, when the navigation system starts to speak, it emits a series of rapid-fire, high-pitched squeals that send everyone into a bout of laughter.

The video's on-screen caption reads, "Uber driver told us his maps is broken..."

"I expected anything BUT that omg," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out: